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📅 Winter crafts and “Abominable” movie at Downtown Library

7 days ago
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📅 Winter crafts & movie afternoon at the library

Bring the kids to the Downtown Library – Community Room for a cozy winter-themed afternoon.

On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3:00–4:00pm (ET), families can:

  • Make fun wintry crafts
  • Watch the movie Abominable

Family drop-ins are welcome – no registration mentioned.

Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event is geared toward babies through age 10 and their parents or caregivers.

Location: Downtown Library, Community Room.

More Info: Winter Make and Take - Library Cal...

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