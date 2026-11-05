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📅 Winter crafts and “Abominable” movie at Downtown Library
7 days ago
📅 Winter crafts & movie afternoon at the library
Bring the kids to the Downtown Library – Community Room for a cozy winter-themed afternoon.
On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3:00–4:00pm (ET), families can:
- Make fun wintry crafts
- Watch the movie Abominable
Family drop-ins are welcome – no registration mentioned.
Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event is geared toward babies through age 10 and their parents or caregivers.
Location: Downtown Library, Community Room.
More Info: Winter Make and Take - Library Cal...
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