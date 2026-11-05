📅 Winter crafts and “Abominable” movie at Downtown Library

📅 Winter crafts & movie afternoon at the library

Bring the kids to the Downtown Library – Community Room for a cozy winter-themed afternoon.

On Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3:00–4:00pm (ET), families can:

Make fun wintry crafts

Watch the movie Abominable

Family drop-ins are welcome – no registration mentioned.

Children 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event is geared toward babies through age 10 and their parents or caregivers.

Location: Downtown Library, Community Room.