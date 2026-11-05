🛒 Opa-locka Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Opa-locka has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service jobs right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced, people-facing work.

Here are several solid options hiring in Opa-locka, FL:

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Opa-locka, FL

Type: Full-time (eligible for sales commission )

(eligible for ) Salary: Not listed

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll support commercial customers, help manage team members with the GM, dispatch drivers, and use your strong automotive parts knowledge to grow sales.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Opa-locka, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17.50 – $22.50/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash and refunds, and lead the team on shift. Good fit if you have at least one year of retail leadership and want steady hours with a big national chain.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC

Location: Opa-locka, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing roles at busy travel centers, with all shifts available. You’ll ring up purchases, keep areas clean and safe, and help restock, with weekly pay, health benefits, retirement plan, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.