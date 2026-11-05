📣 St. Augustine Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Openings

St. Augustine has a nice mix of hands-on field work and customer-focused office roles right now. If you like talking to people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time (eligible for sales commission )

(eligible for ) Salary: Not listed

Professional-level sales role focused on growing the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll manage commercial customer relationships, help hit sales goals, support team members, and direct drivers for timely deliveries—great fit if you know car parts and like leading on the sales floor.

Employer: Molloy Boys Pressure Washing

Molloy Boys Pressure Washing Location: Saint Augustine, FL (St. Johns County)

Type: Full-time / Part-time / Temporary / Contract (independent contractor)

(independent contractor) Compensation: $0.25 per door hanger, about $300/month listed

Walk neighborhoods and place door hangers while representing a local pressure washing company. Super flexible schedule, work outdoors, and set your own pace—ideal for students, retirees, or anyone wanting extra side income with reliable transportation.

Employer: Peachtree Group

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, Employee Assistance Program

Support hotel sales by helping clients book meeting and event spaces and keeping their details organized. You’ll answer calls and emails, coordinate with the sales & marketing team and hotel departments, and help make sure events run smoothly—good for someone who’s detail-oriented and loves guest service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like these pop up often around town.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.