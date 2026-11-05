PRINT + CLAY art show opens at HATCH 1121

HATCH 1121 in the LULA Lake Worth Arts District will host an opening reception for the “PRINT + CLAY” exhibition on November 7, 2026, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at 1121 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. The juried show by Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Visual Arts and Art History features original printmaking and ceramic works by FAU students and faculty, is free and open to the public, and will be on view through November 27, 2026, with gallery hours on November 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Worth Beach CRA