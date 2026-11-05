Lake Worth Beach CRA November meeting canceled

The Lake Worth Beach CRA Board Meeting set for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 has been canceled. The next regular CRA Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 6:00pm at LWB City Hall, 7 North Dixie Highway, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460. Meetings are available to watch on YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/lakeworthcra

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake Worth Beach CRA