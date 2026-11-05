undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚨 Wastewater spill: avoid water contact in Frazier Creek
🚨 Avoid water contact in part of Frazier Creek
The City of Stuart is warning people to stay out of the water in the affected area of Frazier Creek (as shown on the city’s map) until this notice is lifted.
After heavy rain on November 3, untreated wastewater overflowed from a manhole in the 600 block of SW Camden Avenue and entered Frazier Creek through a storm drain.
Until further notice:
- Do not swim or wade in the affected area of Frazier Creek
- Keep children and pets out of the water there
City staff have taken water samples and sent them to a certified lab; results are still pending. The earlier request to reduce water use has been lifted, and flows to the city’s treatment plant are back to normal.
The City will share updates when more information is available. Questions can be directed to Misti Guertin at (772) 600-1250, (772) 285-6840, or mguertin@ci.stuart.fl.us.
More Info: City of Stuart | Precautionary Water Contact Notic...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.