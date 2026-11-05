🚨 Wastewater spill: avoid water contact in Frazier Creek

🚨 Avoid water contact in part of Frazier Creek

The City of Stuart is warning people to stay out of the water in the affected area of Frazier Creek (as shown on the city’s map) until this notice is lifted.

After heavy rain on November 3, untreated wastewater overflowed from a manhole in the 600 block of SW Camden Avenue and entered Frazier Creek through a storm drain.

Until further notice:

Do not swim or wade in the affected area of Frazier Creek

in the affected area of Frazier Creek Keep children and pets out of the water there

City staff have taken water samples and sent them to a certified lab; results are still pending. The earlier request to reduce water use has been lifted, and flows to the city’s treatment plant are back to normal.

The City will share updates when more information is available. Questions can be directed to Misti Guertin at (772) 600-1250, (772) 285-6840, or mguertin@ci.stuart.fl.us.