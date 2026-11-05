🚧 St. Catherine Rec Area & adult pool closed Nov. 11

🚧 St. Catherine Rec Area outdoor facilities closed Nov. 11

The St. Catherine Neighborhood Recreation Area outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

This closure may change if there are unforeseen issues, including weather.

If you use this rec area, plan around this date so you’re not surprised by the closure.

For questions or updates, call Ezell Recreation at 352-674-1860.