🔧 St. Petersburg FL Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. Pete has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping places clean and safe. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Robert's Mobile Home RV Resort

Robert's Mobile Home RV Resort Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Outdoor role at a large RV park doing mowing, weed eating, bathroom cleaning, trash pickup, and leaf raking. You’ll also help park RVs and trailers, so 1 year of landscape maintenance and a valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: Alpine Health & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of laundry and light housekeeping to keep a nursing home clean and stocked with fresh linens. You’ll sort, wash, dry, fold, and deliver laundry to residents’ rooms; GED/high school diploma and up to 50 lb lifting are part of the job.

Employer: Royal Palm South Cemetery

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Mon–Fri; some weekends as needed

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Hands-on outdoor role mowing, weed eating, and helping set up and tear down for burials. They stress reliable, on-time attendance and comfort with physical labor.

If one of these fits your skills, apply soon and follow up with the employer so your name stands out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.