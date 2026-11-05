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Okaloosa County
📅 Monthly Page Turners Book Club & reading list
6 days ago
📅 Monthly Page Turners Book Club for Adults
Join the Page Turners Book Club at your local library for a mix of fiction and nonfiction and friendly discussion with other readers.
Upcoming picks include:
- November: The Spectacular by Fiona Davis — Fiction
- December: A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar — Fiction
- January: How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley — Fiction
- Note: January’s meeting will be on the 2nd Friday due to the holiday.
- February: Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast by Pamela Colloff — Nonfiction
- March: Heartwood by Amity Gaige — Fiction (Choose the Books meeting)
- April: Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home by Stephen Starring Grant — Nonfiction
Come ready to share your thoughts, or just listen and enjoy the conversation.
For details on meeting times and location, contact the library at 850-833-9590.
More Info: Page Turners Book Club | Okaloosa County Public Li...
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