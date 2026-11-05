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Okaloosa County

📅 Monthly Page Turners Book Club & reading list

6 days ago
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📅 Monthly Page Turners Book Club for Adults

Join the Page Turners Book Club at your local library for a mix of fiction and nonfiction and friendly discussion with other readers.

Upcoming picks include:

  • November: The Spectacular by Fiona Davis — Fiction
  • December: A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar — Fiction
  • January: How to Age Disgracefully by Clare Pooley — Fiction
    • Note: January’s meeting will be on the 2nd Friday due to the holiday.
  • February: Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast by Pamela Colloff — Nonfiction
  • March: Heartwood by Amity Gaige — Fiction (Choose the Books meeting)
  • April: Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home by Stephen Starring Grant — Nonfiction

Come ready to share your thoughts, or just listen and enjoy the conversation.

For details on meeting times and location, contact the library at 850-833-9590.

More Info: Page Turners Book Club | Okaloosa County Public Li...

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