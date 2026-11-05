📅 Art for Kids (ages 7–12) with supplies provided

📅 Art For Kids (ages 7–12)

Kids who love to draw and make things will enjoy this arts and crafts session.

This program is for children ages 7–12. A librarian will walk the kids through a project and share a professional illustrator technique plus some simple tricks they can use on their artwork.

Art supplies are provided, so kids just need to show up ready to create.

Because space is limited, only registered kids can participate in the program room. Parents and siblings may wait outside the program room. If you’re on the waitlist, your child can only join if you receive a confirmation email that a spot has opened.

Sign up early to save your child’s spot.