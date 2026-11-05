📅 Musical storytime with local author Abigail Turner

📅 Local author musical storytime for kids and families

Join local author Abigail Turner for a special storytime featuring her picture book “Eskimo Joe: A Musical Journey.” The story follows a young Arctic boy trying to prove he’s a mighty hunter and discovering something even greater along the way.

The book is written in rhythm and rhyme and includes a QR-code narrated soundtrack with music inspired by native melodies, so it’s a fun, immersive experience for kids.

Abigail is co-founder of PipStones Publishing and a former music educator with nearly 20 years of teaching experience, and she brings music and storytelling together in this community event.

For more details about the event or to ask about musical storytime visits, workshops, or speaking engagements, email Rachel Hoffman at assistant@pipstones.com.