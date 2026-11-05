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St. Petersburg
📣 St. Petersburg Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
St. Pete’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from hotels and real estate to global brands and the arts. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Sales Manager – Full-Service Hotel
- Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL (full-service hotel)
- Salary: $75,000–$80,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
You’ll drive group sales and revenue for a full-service hotel, managing your own market segments and client portfolio. Great fit if you like outside sales, events, and negotiations and want to work closely with sales, revenue, and event teams.
Sales Representative – Real Estate Investment (100% Commission)
- Employer: SalesDraft Talent Agency (for 21 Property Group)
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL (in-office)
- Compensation: 100% commission; expected earnings $65,000–$220,000/year
- Type: Full-time
No real estate license or experience needed—just strong phone/video sales skills and comfort with commission-only pay. You’ll run the full sales cycle for real estate investment deals, from first call to closing, with uncapped earning potential if you perform well.
Private Mortgage Banker (SAFE)
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (Private Mortgage Banking Sales)
You’ll focus on affluent borrowers and jumbo loans, building relationships with realtors, builders, and other referral partners. Good match if you have 2+ years in mortgage sales, know how to work with high net-worth clients, and can meet SAFE/NMLS requirements.
- Posting end date: November 30, 2026 (may close early based on applicants)
Brand Marketing Manager
- Employer: Jabil
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL (onsite at corporate HQ)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead Jabil’s enterprise paid marketing program and core brand materials across digital, print, and out-of-home. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B brand/paid media experience, can manage agencies, and want to shape global campaigns from right here in St. Pete.
Senior Development Officer
- Employer: The Dalí Museum
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior fundraising role leading major gifts, corporate sponsorships, and event revenue for the Museum’s $75M Dreaming Forward capital campaign and beyond. Best for someone with 7+ years nonprofit fundraising, proven 5–6 figure gifts, and a love for arts and philanthropy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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