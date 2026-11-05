📣 St. Petersburg Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. Pete’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from hotels and real estate to global brands and the arts. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: St. Petersburg, FL (full-service hotel)

(full-service hotel) Salary: $75,000–$80,000 per year

Type: Full-time

You’ll drive group sales and revenue for a full-service hotel, managing your own market segments and client portfolio. Great fit if you like outside sales, events, and negotiations and want to work closely with sales, revenue, and event teams.

Employer: SalesDraft Talent Agency (for 21 Property Group )

(for ) Location: St. Petersburg, FL (in-office)

(in-office) Compensation: 100% commission; expected earnings $65,000–$220,000/year

Type: Full-time

No real estate license or experience needed—just strong phone/video sales skills and comfort with commission-only pay. You’ll run the full sales cycle for real estate investment deals, from first call to closing, with uncapped earning potential if you perform well.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (Private Mortgage Banking Sales)

You’ll focus on affluent borrowers and jumbo loans , building relationships with realtors, builders, and other referral partners. Good match if you have 2+ years in mortgage sales , know how to work with high net-worth clients , and can meet SAFE/NMLS requirements.

Full-time (Private Mortgage Banking Sales) You’ll focus on , building relationships with realtors, builders, and other referral partners. Good match if you have , know how to work with , and can meet requirements. Posting end date: November 30, 2026 (may close early based on applicants)

Employer: Jabil

Location: St. Petersburg, FL (onsite at corporate HQ)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead Jabil’s enterprise paid marketing program and core brand materials across digital, print, and out-of-home. Ideal if you have 5+ years B2B brand/paid media experience, can manage agencies, and want to shape global campaigns from right here in St. Pete.

Employer: The Dalí Museum

Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior fundraising role leading major gifts, corporate sponsorships, and event revenue for the Museum’s $75M Dreaming Forward capital campaign and beyond. Best for someone with 7+ years nonprofit fundraising, proven 5–6 figure gifts, and a love for arts and philanthropy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.