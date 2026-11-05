🍽️ Multiple St. Petersburg Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $30/hr

St. Pete’s food scene is booming, and a lot of spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + tips (exact amount not listed) This hybrid barback/busser/food runner role keeps you moving—restocking the bar, running food, and helping servers. Good fit if you want to learn the ropes in a hotel restaurant with advancement opportunities, training, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Back-of-house role focused on keeping the dish room, kitchen, and dock area spotless. You’ll run the dish machine, handle trash, and support the kitchen team—solid option if you like steady work, staying busy, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.

Employer: LX Coffee

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 (hybrid remote at events)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Be the face of a luxury coffee and spritz bar at markets, pop-ups, and events. You’ll craft espresso and matcha drinks, run a mobile bar setup, and give high-touch service—great for experienced baristas who love coffee, people, and a flexible, event-based schedule.

Employer: Kahwa Coffee

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Seasonal / Other

Pay: From $15.00 per hour, 16–40 hours/week Holiday-season barista role with a local favorite coffee brand. You’ll make espresso drinks, give friendly service, and help with daily cleaning—nice pick if you want flexible hours, employee discounts, and a chance to stay on after the season.

Employer: COPA LLC

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: On-call / Other

Pay: From $11.98 per hour, 8–16 hours/week Perfect if you want extra income and can work weekends on call. You’ll mix cocktails, run tabs on POS, and jump into busy restaurant or event shifts—ideal for experienced bartenders who like flexible, pre-planned schedules.

Employer: Top Slice Pizza

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour Support servers by running food, bussing tables, and keeping the dining room sharp. This is a good entry or mid-level role if you want strong hourly pay, fast-paced shifts, and a path into serving.

Employer: DD Hospitality LLC

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour Blend dishwashing with basic food prep and some bussing. You’ll keep the kitchen clean, help with chopping and portioning, and support catering—nice if you want to learn kitchen skills and grow in the culinary side of hospitality.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—St. Pete spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.