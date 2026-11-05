💰 St. Petersburg FL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Openings

St. Pete’s finance scene is busy right now—especially downtown. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Raymond James

Raymond James Location: St. Petersburg, FL (in office / resident)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (total comp includes base + bonus/equity + full benefits)

Mid-level leadership role in investment banking M&A, owning a big piece of investment policy, product development, and risk management. You’ll manage key client relationships, coordinate complex deals, and help shape strategy at a major, well-known financial firm with a full benefits package.

Employer: ACCsurance (hiring for an engineering/tech startup client)

(hiring for an engineering/tech startup client) Location: Downtown St. Petersburg, FL (onsite 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$180,000 + competitive equity + comprehensive benefits

Lead all things accounting and finance for a fast-growing engineering and technology startup with big contracts. Ideal for a CPA with Big 4 experience who likes building systems from scratch—own month-end close, cash forecasting, budgeting, AP/AR, payroll, and scaling the finance function.

Employer: Dynasty Financial Partners

Location: Downtown St. Petersburg, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and more)

Hands-on reconciliation role supporting independent financial advisors and internal teams. You’ll manage fee and account reconciliations, work closely with Finance, Billing, and Operations, and use tools like Excel, PowerBI, Salesforce, and major custodians (Schwab, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Pershing).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—St. Pete finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.