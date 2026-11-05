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🏥 St. Augustine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
St. Augustine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to specialty clinics and vet care. Here are several local roles hiring now if you want to stay in patient care without a long commute.
Speech Therapist PRN – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Community Home Health (part of UnitedHealth Group)
- Location: St Augustine, FL (home health)
- Type: PRN / per diem
- Salary: $36.05 – $54.05 per hour
Work one‑on‑one with patients in their homes, focusing on speech, language, swallowing, and cognitive therapy. You’ll help build care plans, track progress, and teach families how to support therapy at home. FL Speech Therapy license, CPR, and reliable transportation required.
Certified Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: St Augustine, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Hands-on vet tech role with a large, vet‑led network that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability coverage, and discounted care for your own pets. Good fit if you want strong career growth, CE support, and to be part of a big community of veterinary professionals.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Jax Spine and Pain Centers
- Location: Saint Augustine, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)
Clinic-based MA role in a fast‑paced pain management practice. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, handle EMR documentation, and help with referrals and follow‑ups. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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