🏥 St. Augustine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

St. Augustine’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to specialty clinics and vet care. Here are several local roles hiring now if you want to stay in patient care without a long commute.

Employer: Optum / Community Home Health (part of UnitedHealth Group )

Optum / Community Home Health (part of ) Location: St Augustine, FL (home health)

(home health) Type: PRN / per diem

PRN / per diem Salary: $36.05 – $54.05 per hour

Work one‑on‑one with patients in their homes, focusing on speech, language, swallowing, and cognitive therapy. You’ll help build care plans, track progress, and teach families how to support therapy at home. FL Speech Therapy license, CPR, and reliable transportation required.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: St Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on vet tech role with a large, vet‑led network that offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life & disability coverage, and discounted care for your own pets. Good fit if you want strong career growth, CE support, and to be part of a big community of veterinary professionals.

Employer: Jax Spine and Pain Centers

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Clinic-based MA role in a fast‑paced pain management practice. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, handle EMR documentation, and help with referrals and follow‑ups. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.