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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in St. Augustine
St. Augustine’s restaurant scene is busy year-round, and several spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership for folks who want to grow in food service.
Dishwasher – Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Keep the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, pot washing, and general cleaning. Comes with medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.
Server – Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Serve food and drinks, take orders, and help create a great guest experience in a busy, team-focused restaurant. Offers training, medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, on & off-duty dining discounts, and room to advance.
Prep Cook – Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Full-time back-of-house role prepping recipes, keeping your station clean, and following food safety rules. Includes medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and clear growth paths for cooks.
Host – Pacific Asian Bistro
- Employer: Pacific Asian Bistro
- Location: Saint Augustine, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15/hour
Front-of-house role at a busy Asian fusion spot, greeting and seating guests, handling phones and to-go orders, and bussing tables. Short shifts (about 3 hours, 3–4 days/week), employee discount, and they’ll train the right person.
Assistant General Manager – Dunkin'
- Employer: Dunkin'
- Location: Saint Augustine, FL
- Type: Likely Full-time (management)
- Salary: Not listed
Support the Restaurant Manager with daily operations, staffing, guest satisfaction, and cash controls at a Dunkin’ location. Great fit if you have quick-service management experience, want more responsibility, and can handle a fast-paced, hands-on role.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality spots in St. Augustine tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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