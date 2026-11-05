🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in St. Augustine

St. Augustine’s restaurant scene is busy year-round, and several spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership for folks who want to grow in food service.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: St. Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the kitchen running by handling dishwashing, pot washing, and general cleaning. Comes with medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: St. Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Serve food and drinks, take orders, and help create a great guest experience in a busy, team-focused restaurant. Offers training, medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, on & off-duty dining discounts, and room to advance.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: St. Augustine, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Full-time back-of-house role prepping recipes, keeping your station clean, and following food safety rules. Includes medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, training, dining discounts, and clear growth paths for cooks.

Employer: Pacific Asian Bistro

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15/hour

Front-of-house role at a busy Asian fusion spot, greeting and seating guests, handling phones and to-go orders, and bussing tables. Short shifts (about 3 hours, 3–4 days/week), employee discount, and they’ll train the right person.

Employer: Dunkin'

Location: Saint Augustine, FL

Type: Likely Full-time (management)

Likely Salary: Not listed

Support the Restaurant Manager with daily operations, staffing, guest satisfaction, and cash controls at a Dunkin’ location. Great fit if you have quick-service management experience, want more responsibility, and can handle a fast-paced, hands-on role.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—hospitality spots in St. Augustine tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.