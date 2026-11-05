📢 Nov. 8 celebrates STEM/STEAM and Blue School water projects

📢 Celebrate STEM/STEAM Day with hands‑on water learning

National STEM/STEAM Day is Nov. 8. It’s a day to help students dive into science, technology, engineering, arts and math in fun, real‑world ways.

The St. Johns River Water Management District’s Blue School Grant Program supports classroom projects that focus on Florida’s water resources. With these grants, students can:

Study water quality, freshwater resources and water conservation

Collect and analyze data and use technology outdoors

and use technology outdoors Work on solutions to water‑related challenges

Share what they learn in creative, arts‑based ways

These projects help kids build problem‑solving, teamwork and critical‑thinking skills while seeing how classwork connects to real careers that protect Florida’s water.

On Nov. 8, the District is recognizing the teachers who create these hands‑on lessons and the students who are becoming the next generation of water‑minded scientists, engineers, artists and problem‑solvers.