undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Nov. 8 celebrates STEM/STEAM and Blue School water projects
📢 Celebrate STEM/STEAM Day with hands‑on water learning
National STEM/STEAM Day is Nov. 8. It’s a day to help students dive into science, technology, engineering, arts and math in fun, real‑world ways.
The St. Johns River Water Management District’s Blue School Grant Program supports classroom projects that focus on Florida’s water resources. With these grants, students can:
- Study water quality, freshwater resources and water conservation
- Collect and analyze data and use technology outdoors
- Work on solutions to water‑related challenges
- Share what they learn in creative, arts‑based ways
These projects help kids build problem‑solving, teamwork and critical‑thinking skills while seeing how classwork connects to real careers that protect Florida’s water.
On Nov. 8, the District is recognizing the teachers who create these hands‑on lessons and the students who are becoming the next generation of water‑minded scientists, engineers, artists and problem‑solvers.
More Info: Making a splash with STEM/STEAM education
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.