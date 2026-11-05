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Palm Beach County
📅 All-ages line dancing class at the library
5 days ago
📅 Learn Line Dancing for All Ages and Abilities
Learn to line dance with simple moves and options for different levels of mobility. This program is open to ages 5 and up and is part of the library’s “Movement and Dance is For Everyone” series.
All skill levels are welcome, and the instructor will offer variations so everyone can join in comfortably.
Check the event listing for the exact date, time, and library branch and come ready to move and have fun.
More Info: For Everyone: Line Dancing | Palm Beach County Lib...
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