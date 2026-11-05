🚌 Opa-locka transportation jobs with several openings

Opa-locka is busy right now with travel and EV service work, so transportation pros have some solid options. Here are a few standout roles hiring in our area.

Employer: ACI Jet

ACI Jet Location: Opa-Locka, FL (Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport – KOPF)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus full benefits)

Lead operations on a Bombardier Global 6000/8000 for a private owner, acting as Pilot in Command and key point of contact. Ideal if you have 5,000+ hours, BD-700/Global Vision experience, strong international time, and can live within a 2-hour drive of KOPF.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Opa-locka, FL

Type: Full-time

Shift: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Join Tesla’s mobile service team, doing tire work and basic service on EVs around the region. Good fit if you’re hands-on with tires, okay driving a larger service vehicle, and like a mix of road time and customer service.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Opa-locka, FL

Type: Full-time

Shift: 9:00pm – 8:00am

Same core role as the afternoon shift, but overnight. Great if you prefer night hours, have tire mounting/balancing experience, and are comfortable with daily regional travel and working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.