🏥 Lake Worth Beach Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Lake Worth Beach, with options from travel therapy to retail pharmacy and mobile pediatrics. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s something here for different schedules and career stages.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Lake Worth, FL (Long Term Acute Care facility)

(Long Term Acute Care facility) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $1,966–$2,169 per week, 40 hours, day shift

This is a 13-week LTAC contract with possible extension, perfect if you like variety and strong weekly pay. Must have FL PT license, 1+ year experience, and be comfortable leading care and possibly supervising PTAs.

Employer: Elegance Senior Living

Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Give meds and treatments, chart events, and help with direct resident care in a senior living setting. Role comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement, plus a more flexible schedule.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: $60.00–$76.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

Lead safe dispensing, immunizations, and patient counseling while supporting the Pharmacy Manager. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs, and an application window currently listed through 01/04/2027.

Employer: Karina Therapeutic Services LLC

Location: Lake Worth / Palm Beach County (on the road)

Type: 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $40–$45 per hour

Provide in-home and community-based pediatric speech therapy under an SLP’s supervision with a flexible schedule (about 6–30 hrs/week). Great if you have FL SLPA authorization, reliable transportation, and want to grow a caseload that fits your life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.