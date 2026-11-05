🛒 Lake Worth Beach Retail: Multiple Store Leadership Roles

Lake Worth Beach retail is busy and growing, and a lot of stores here are looking for people who like helping customers and leading teams.

Below are several customer-facing jobs with real growth paths if you want to move up in retail.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-time (entry-level management)

Full-time (entry-level management) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level management role where you learn how to run a store while working with trendy junior, plus, and petite fashion. At least 6 months retail department manager experience is needed, and there’s clear room to grow as the company keeps opening new stores.

Employer: Rainbow Shops

Rainbow Shops Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-time (entry-level management)

Full-time (entry-level management) Salary: Not listed

Lead the shoe area in a busy fashion store and build your management skills at the same time. This role is great if you love styling looks and have 6+ months department manager experience in retail.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 5960 Jog Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus based on performance)

Train to run your own Dollar Tree store, leading the team, hiring staff, and keeping the store running smoothly. Comes with benefits, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and bonuses if you hit your goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.