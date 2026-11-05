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📢 Free smoke alarms and installation in Liberty Fire District
💰 Free smoke alarms and installation for Liberty Fire District residents
Liberty Fire District, in partnership with the American Red Cross, offers a Smoke Alarm Assistance Program to help keep homes safer from fire.
Residents who live within Liberty Fire District—including homeowners and renters in houses, mobile homes, and RVs—can request:
- Review of existing smoke alarms
- Free smoke alarms and installation (as available)
- Help with testing and maintenance
- Tips on escape routes and outdoor meeting places
- Answers to questions about common fire hazards
If someone in your home has trouble hearing alarms or needs help escaping, let them know so they can discuss options.
To request help, contact Liberty Fire District:
- Email: info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov
- Phone: 850-892-5833
- Online: Contact Us form on their website
Share your name, address, contact info, home type, what you need help with, and any accessibility or scheduling needs. A District representative will follow up to plan a visit.
For emergencies, always call 911—do not use the contact form, email, or station phone.
More Info: Smoke Alarm Assistance Program - Liberty Fire Dist...
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