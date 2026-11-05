📢 Free smoke alarms and installation in Liberty Fire District

💰 Free smoke alarms and installation for Liberty Fire District residents

Liberty Fire District, in partnership with the American Red Cross, offers a Smoke Alarm Assistance Program to help keep homes safer from fire.

Residents who live within Liberty Fire District—including homeowners and renters in houses, mobile homes, and RVs—can request:

Review of existing smoke alarms

Free smoke alarms and installation (as available)

(as available) Help with testing and maintenance

Tips on escape routes and outdoor meeting places

Answers to questions about common fire hazards

If someone in your home has trouble hearing alarms or needs help escaping, let them know so they can discuss options.

To request help, contact Liberty Fire District:

Email: info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov

info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov Phone: 850-892-5833

850-892-5833 Online: Contact Us form on their website

Share your name, address, contact info, home type, what you need help with, and any accessibility or scheduling needs. A District representative will follow up to plan a visit.

For emergencies, always call 911—do not use the contact form, email, or station phone.