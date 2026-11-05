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📢 Free fire station tours & fire safety visits for local groups
2 days ago
📢 Free fire station tours & safety visits for local groups
Liberty Fire District offers free fire safety education for local schools, daycares, and community groups.
You can request:
- Station tours to meet volunteers and see fire trucks and equipment
- School/daycare visits with age-appropriate fire safety talks
- Fire truck visits to your location
- Community event appearances with fire safety education (as available)
All services are free, but depend on volunteer and truck availability, and emergency calls come first, so visits may be delayed or canceled.
Plan ahead: send your request at least two weeks before your preferred date.
To request a visit, contact Liberty Fire District with:
- Group/school/organization name
- Contact person, phone, and email
- Type of visit
- Event location/address
- Preferred and backup dates/times
- Number of participants and age range
- Any special topics or accessibility needs
Contact:
- Email: info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov
- Phone: 850-892-5833
- For emergencies, call 911.
More Info: Community Visits & Fire Safety Education - Liberty...
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