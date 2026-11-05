📢 Free fire station tours & fire safety visits for local groups

📢 Free fire station tours & safety visits for local groups

Liberty Fire District offers free fire safety education for local schools, daycares, and community groups.

You can request:

Station tours to meet volunteers and see fire trucks and equipment

to meet volunteers and see fire trucks and equipment School/daycare visits with age-appropriate fire safety talks

with age-appropriate fire safety talks Fire truck visits to your location

to your location Community event appearances with fire safety education (as available)

All services are free, but depend on volunteer and truck availability, and emergency calls come first, so visits may be delayed or canceled.

Plan ahead: send your request at least two weeks before your preferred date.

To request a visit, contact Liberty Fire District with:

Group/school/organization name

Contact person, phone , and email

, and Type of visit

Event location/address

Preferred and backup dates/times

Number of participants and age range

Any special topics or accessibility needs

Contact: