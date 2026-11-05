undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Liberty Fire District seeking new volunteers of all ages
📢 Volunteer roles open with Liberty Fire District
Liberty Fire District is run by volunteers, and they’re looking for more neighbors to join the team.
They welcome adults 18+ and cadets under 18 (with parent/guardian consent). No experience is required; the District provides training for your role.
Volunteer options include:
- Firefighters – respond to fires, rescues, and emergencies
- Medical responders – provide emergency medical first response
- Drivers/apparatus operators – drive and operate District vehicles
- Support members – help with outreach, safety education, admin work, and events
- Cadet members – learn about the fire service and teamwork (not firefighters)
Regular training is on Tuesday nights. Adult response members are expected each quarter to:
- Attend at least 50% of Tuesday trainings
- Respond to at least 10% of District calls, based on their qualifications
To get started, fill out the Volunteer Interest Form on the site or contact the District at 850-892-5833 or info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov.
More Info: Volunteer With Liberty Fire District - Liberty Fir...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.