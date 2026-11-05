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📢 Liberty Fire District seeking new volunteers of all ages

2 days ago
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📢 Volunteer roles open with Liberty Fire District

Liberty Fire District is run by volunteers, and they’re looking for more neighbors to join the team.

They welcome adults 18+ and cadets under 18 (with parent/guardian consent). No experience is required; the District provides training for your role.

Volunteer options include:

  • Firefighters – respond to fires, rescues, and emergencies
  • Medical responders – provide emergency medical first response
  • Drivers/apparatus operators – drive and operate District vehicles
  • Support members – help with outreach, safety education, admin work, and events
  • Cadet members – learn about the fire service and teamwork (not firefighters)

Regular training is on Tuesday nights. Adult response members are expected each quarter to:

  • Attend at least 50% of Tuesday trainings
  • Respond to at least 10% of District calls, based on their qualifications

To get started, fill out the Volunteer Interest Form on the site or contact the District at 850-892-5833 or info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov.

More Info: Volunteer With Liberty Fire District - Liberty Fir...

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