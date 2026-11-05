📢 Liberty Fire District seeking new volunteers of all ages

📢 Volunteer roles open with Liberty Fire District

Liberty Fire District is run by volunteers, and they’re looking for more neighbors to join the team.

They welcome adults 18+ and cadets under 18 (with parent/guardian consent). No experience is required; the District provides training for your role.

Volunteer options include:

Firefighters – respond to fires, rescues, and emergencies

– respond to fires, rescues, and emergencies Medical responders – provide emergency medical first response

– provide emergency medical first response Drivers/apparatus operators – drive and operate District vehicles

– drive and operate District vehicles Support members – help with outreach, safety education, admin work, and events

– help with outreach, safety education, admin work, and events Cadet members – learn about the fire service and teamwork (not firefighters)

Regular training is on Tuesday nights. Adult response members are expected each quarter to:

Attend at least 50% of Tuesday trainings

of Tuesday trainings Respond to at least 10% of District calls, based on their qualifications

To get started, fill out the Volunteer Interest Form on the site or contact the District at 850-892-5833 or info@LibertyFireDistrictFL.gov.