🚨 Boil water notice lifted for 9100–9290 Baldridge Dr. area

🚨 Boil water notice lifted for Baldridge Dr. area

As of November 3, 2026 at 2:40 PM, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has lifted the precautionary boil water notice that was issued on 11/1/26 for the:

9100–9290 Baldridge Dr.

Including The Crossings at Nine Mile apartments

A bacteriological survey showed the water is safe, so customers in this area no longer need to boil their water before using it.

These boil water notices are a standard safety step after any loss of water pressure from maintenance or repairs.

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