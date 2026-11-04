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🚨 Boil water notice lifted for 9100–9290 Baldridge Dr. area
🚨 Boil water notice lifted for Baldridge Dr. area
As of November 3, 2026 at 2:40 PM, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has lifted the precautionary boil water notice that was issued on 11/1/26 for the:
- 9100–9290 Baldridge Dr.
- Including The Crossings at Nine Mile apartments
A bacteriological survey showed the water is safe, so customers in this area no longer need to boil their water before using it.
These boil water notices are a standard safety step after any loss of water pressure from maintenance or repairs.
If you’d like to get future time-sensitive updates about your ECUA service, you can sign up for the ECUA Notification System and choose how you want to receive alerts (phone, text, email, or mobile device).
More Info: Alert Center • LIFTED: Precautionary Boil Water No...
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