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🏥 Lake Worth Beach Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings
Lake Worth Beach has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from entry-level support to skilled clinical work. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career.
CT Tech | Radiology (R) - Contract - Days
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Florida JFK Hospital, Atlantis)
- Location: Lake Worth, FL (Atlantis campus nearby)
- Type: Contract / Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $61.20/hour (listed min & max)
Day-shift CT Tech contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and options for free private furnished housing or a tax-free subsidy. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care hospital experience and want strong pay plus access to HCA’s large national network.
Rehab Therapy Tech
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- Type: Likely Full-Time (hospital-based role)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role helping patients with daily activities and supporting rehab therapists in an inpatient rehab setting. Good option if you have a high school diploma, want to be close to direct patient care, and like the idea of day-one benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) with match.
Medical Assistant – Infectious Diseases Clinic
- Employer: Midway Specialty Care Center
- Location: Lake Worth, FL
- Type: Full-Time, On-Site
- Pay: $18–$21/hour + bonus potential
Full-scope MA role in an infectious disease clinic, mixing clinical work (vitals, phlebotomy, procedures) with front-desk tasks (check-in, scheduling, EMR). Comes with PTO, 401(k), and a comprehensive benefits package, plus room to grow in a mission-driven nonprofit.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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