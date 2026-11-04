🏥 Lake Worth Beach Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Lake Worth Beach has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from entry-level support to skilled clinical work. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Florida JFK Hospital , Atlantis)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at , Atlantis) Location: Lake Worth, FL (Atlantis campus nearby)

(Atlantis campus nearby) Type: Contract / Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $61.20/hour (listed min & max)

Day-shift CT Tech contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and options for free private furnished housing or a tax-free subsidy. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care hospital experience and want strong pay plus access to HCA’s large national network.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Likely Full-Time (hospital-based role)

Likely (hospital-based role) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role helping patients with daily activities and supporting rehab therapists in an inpatient rehab setting. Good option if you have a high school diploma, want to be close to direct patient care, and like the idea of day-one benefits, PTO, tuition help, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Midway Specialty Care Center

Location: Lake Worth, FL

Type: Full-Time, On-Site

Pay: $18–$21/hour + bonus potential

Full-scope MA role in an infectious disease clinic, mixing clinical work (vitals, phlebotomy, procedures) with front-desk tasks (check-in, scheduling, EMR). Comes with PTO, 401(k), and a comprehensive benefits package, plus room to grow in a mission-driven nonprofit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.