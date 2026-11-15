Florham Park’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from big pharma to national law firms. If you’re in law or compliance, there are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C.

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. Location: Florham Park, NJ (hybrid, 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000

Support principals and associates in a busy Commercial Litigation group handling litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Best for paralegals with 3–5 years’ experience (medical malpractice or commercial litigation), strong Microsoft Office skills, and top-notch organization. Comes with comprehensive health, dental, vision, 401(k) with contribution, and generous PTO.

Employer: AbbVie

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (role notes base pay range will depend on location and other factors)

In-house role advising on patient support programs and market access for a major global biopharma company. You’ll counsel on patient services, payer strategy, HCEI/PIE communications, healthcare laws, and compliance. Requires a J.D., active bar membership, and 3–5+ years of relevant experience in pharma, life sciences, healthcare, or government.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a national law firm)

(recruiting for a national law firm) Location: Florham Park / Northern NJ office (hybrid, 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $240,000 – $275,000 base + potential bonuses

Mid-level transactional real estate role at a large, full-service national firm. Work on commercial real estate deals nationwide, drafting and negotiating purchase agreements, leases, and financing documents. A fit for attorneys with 3–6 years of commercial real estate experience, strong writing skills, and solid academics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good legal roles in Florham Park don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.