Florham Park is hot right now for tech pros, especially in AI and insurance platforms. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or commute), these PwC roles are worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Focus: Build and customize Guidewire apps for policy, billing, and claims. You’ll design, code, test, and support solutions, own workstreams, work directly with insurance clients, and mentor junior devs.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Focus: Configure Guidewire workflows and build integrations across policy, billing, and claims. Great if you like solving complex system problems, working on cloud and platform modernization, and guiding junior team members.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000 – $299,930 (higher range listed for WA residents) + annual discretionary bonus

(higher range listed for WA residents) + annual discretionary bonus Focus: Lead AI and ML projects in the Assurance practice. You’ll design advanced models, set evaluation standards for AI systems, manage cross-functional teams, and translate complex findings for execs.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Focus: Lead healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems. You’ll design PHI-safe architectures, manage global data science teams, work with tools like Azure/AWS/GCP, and build AI use cases for clinical and operational workflows.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—PwC often has similar roles open, and you might spot a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.