Florham Park is buzzing with senior tech openings right now, especially in cloud, data, and enterprise apps. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several roles here that pay well into six figures.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year + bonus

Lead Appian BPM architecture for large clients, from process modeling to low‑code builds and cloud integrations on AWS/Azure/GCP. Great fit if you like owning complex solutions, coaching teams, and being the go‑to advisor for senior stakeholders.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000/year + bonus

Set the overall Appian strategy across multiple programs, lead architecture decisions, and drive business development. Ideal for someone with deep Appian and cloud experience who wants executive‑level client impact.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year + bonus

Hands‑on role in identity governance and access management using SailPoint, with an emphasis on AI‑enabled tools. Good match if you enjoy security, data‑driven access decisions, and mentoring junior teammates.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year + bonus

Work with clients to implement and support Oracle Cloud EPM and related apps, from requirements and training to integration and data integrity. Great if you like blending finance/operations knowledge with hands‑on tech consulting.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year + bonus

Build and deploy data and AI/ML solutions on Palantir Foundry for enterprise clients. Strong fit if you enjoy data engineering, large datasets, and client‑facing problem solving.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000/year + bonus

Design and troubleshoot AWS cloud and network architectures, including security, databases, and migrations. Ideal for someone with 3+ years on AWS who wants more client exposure and mentoring responsibilities.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year + bonus

Lead large AWS infrastructure programs, from landing zones and modernization plans to cloud operations and team coaching. Great for seasoned cloud leaders who like strategy plus hands‑on delivery.

Employer: ADP

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

Full-time (Hybrid) Salary: $141,900 – $349,500/year

Senior technical leadership role in ADP’s Innovation Labs, owning frontend architecture while staying full‑stack and hands‑on. Perfect if you have 15+ years in engineering, love React/modern web, and want to shape product direction at scale.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.