Florham Park is buzzing with high-level finance roles right now, especially for folks who love analytics, investing, and wealth planning.

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Florham Park, NJ (pharma / biotech)

(pharma / biotech) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range disclosed by company; exact numbers vary by location and experience

Lead contract modeling and deal strategy for major PBM and payer accounts across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid. This is a senior role blending advanced analytics, pricing strategy, and executive storytelling—ideal if you’re strong in Excel/VBA, SQL or Python, and pharma/healthcare data.

Employer: BASF (BASF Venture Capital)

(BASF Venture Capital) Location: Florham Park, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $200,000 + annual bonus

Join BASF’s corporate venture arm to source and manage startup investments in areas like decarbonization, circular economy, biotech, AI, and new materials. You’ll run deal flow, lead due diligence, negotiate terms, sit on boards, and work closely with BASF business units—great fit if you have VC/PE, banking, or strategic investing experience.

Employer: Mariner

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $105,000

Work with a wealth management team serving high-net-worth clients, building detailed financial plans and portfolios. Perfect if you have 2+ years in planning/accounting/law, hold a CFP or Series 65, and want a client-facing role with room to grow.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good finance roles in Florham Park tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.