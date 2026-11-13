Florham Park is buzzing with sales roles right now, especially if you like mixing people skills with tech and healthcare. Here are several solid options with strong earning potential and clear growth paths.

Employer: Organon

Organon Location: Florham Park, NJ (covers North NJ & Tri-State area)

(covers North NJ & Tri-State area) Type: Full-time , field-based with 75% travel

, field-based with Salary: $85,000 – $144,100 (US range)

(US range) Work setup: Flex time, remote work, no relocation

You’ll drive sales for dermatology/allergy products by building deep relationships with physicians and their staff. Great fit if you have 2+ years in pharma/medical device/specialty sales, love being in the field, and want a high-performance, high-reward role.

Employer: Shelgin Partners Recruiting Agency (hiring for an HR solutions provider)

(hiring for an HR solutions provider) Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82.6K base , uncapped commission , $120K+ OTE year one

, , Work setup: 3 days in office, 2 days remote, plus field visits

You’ll hunt for new small–mid-sized business clients and sell a full HR solution with ongoing residuals as clients stay. Ideal if you have 2+ years of hunter-style sales, are money-motivated, and like consultative selling.

Employer: ADP

Location: Florham Park, NJ (local talent only)

(local talent only) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission , incentive trips)

Not listed (base + , incentive trips) Work setup: In-office, Monday–Friday, no weekends, no travel

Sell ADP’s payroll and HR tech solutions using digital tools, with strong training and clear promotion paths. Good for early-career or 2+ years’ sales experience, especially if you like a set schedule, inside sales, and a big-brand name on your resume.

Employer: Insight Global (for a global consumer electronics leader)

(for a global consumer electronics leader) Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time , onsite Monday–Friday

, onsite Salary: Not listed (quota-carrying, performance-based earnings)

Phone-first B2B role selling brand-name mobile accessories and electronics to wholesale, retail, and e‑commerce buyers. Best if you have 3+ years inside/phone-based B2B sales, love closing on the call, and want to grow a book of business in a fast-moving tech market.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles on the same company page. Don’t wait too long; good sales jobs in Florham Park tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.