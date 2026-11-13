Florham Park has a nice mix of hands-on clinical work and high-level pharma roles right now. If you’re in healthcare, there’s room here to grow your skills and your paycheck.

Employer: Option Care Health

Option Care Health Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.98 – $38.31/hour

Category: Pharmacy / Home infusion

Work in a clean room helping compound and prepare medications for home infusion patients. Good fit if you have 1+ year of pharmacy tech experience, can stand for long periods, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and mental health support.

Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer: Compounding Pharmacy Technician I (duplicate posting)

Employer: AbbVie

AbbVie Location: Hybrid from Florham Park, NJ (and other AbbVie R&D sites)

(and other AbbVie R&D sites) Type: Full-time

Category: Oncology / Medical Affairs / Leadership

Senior global role leading patient advocacy and oncology society partnerships for AbbVie’s cancer portfolio. You’ll manage a team, shape patient-centered strategy across hematologic and solid tumors, and work closely with groups like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, WCLC, and SGO. Best for candidates with an advanced degree and 10+ years in pharma/medical affairs with 5+ in oncology.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.