undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Florham Park Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Florham Park has a nice mix of hands-on clinical work and high-level pharma roles right now. If you’re in healthcare, there’s room here to grow your skills and your paycheck.
Compounding Pharmacy Technician I
- Employer: Option Care Health
- Location: Florham Park, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.98 – $38.31/hour
- Category: Pharmacy / Home infusion
Work in a clean room helping compound and prepare medications for home infusion patients. Good fit if you have 1+ year of pharmacy tech experience, can stand for long periods, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and mental health support.
Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer: Compounding Pharmacy Technician I (duplicate posting)
Head of Patient Advocacy and Professional Societies Engagement – Oncology (Medical Affairs)
- Employer: AbbVie
- Location: Hybrid from Florham Park, NJ (and other AbbVie R&D sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Oncology / Medical Affairs / Leadership
Senior global role leading patient advocacy and oncology society partnerships for AbbVie’s cancer portfolio. You’ll manage a team, shape patient-centered strategy across hematologic and solid tumors, and work closely with groups like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, WCLC, and SGO. Best for candidates with an advanced degree and 10+ years in pharma/medical affairs with 5+ in oncology.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.