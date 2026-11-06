⚖️ Florham Park NJ Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Florham Park is busy right now for legal and compliance pros, especially if you like complex work with big-name employers. Here are several strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Permanent Placements LLC (top 50 international law firm client)

Permanent Placements LLC (top 50 international law firm client) Location: Florham Park, NJ (3/2 hybrid )

(3/2 ) Type: Full-time, partner-track associate

Salary: $245,000 – $265,000

Work on sophisticated, management-side employment litigation and counseling with a nationally recognized Labor & Employment team. Ideal if you have 4–5 years’ L&E experience, are admitted in NJ and NY, and want a clear partner track plus a collaborative, cross-office practice.

Employer: PwC

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary range: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead sell-side services contract negotiations and risk management for advisory/consulting engagements at a major firm. Great fit if you have 6+ years’ experience with complex commercial contracts, can redline and negotiate terms directly with clients, and enjoy building internal controls and guiding teams through tricky risk issues.

Employer: Permanent Placements LLC (Am Law firm client)

Permanent Placements LLC (Am Law firm client) Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time associate

Salary: Not listed

Join a leading Am Law firm handling commercial real estate transactions nationwide—acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, and financing. Best for attorneys with 3–6 years’ commercial real estate experience who like drafting and negotiating deals and want exposure to multi-jurisdictional work.

Employer: Fidia Pharma USA Inc.

Location: Florham Park, NJ (on-site)

Type: Full-time Director

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning regulatory affairs and corporate compliance for medical devices, HCP/T products, and cosmetics in the US and Canada. You’ll oversee FDA/Health Canada submissions, quality systems (21 CFR 820, ISO 13485), complaint handling, MDR/recalls, and fraud & abuse compliance, ideal for someone with ~10 years’ RA/compliance/quality systems experience and strong technical writing skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good roles like these in Florham Park don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.