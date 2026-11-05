📣 Florham Park, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles at Several Top Employers

Florham Park is a solid spot right now if you’re in sales or marketing, with a mix of tech, data, and engineering companies hiring for senior roles.

Here are a few standout openings worth a look:

Employer: Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Location: Florham Park, NJ (Sales / Data Partnerships)

(Sales / Data Partnerships) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that grows D&B’s B2B credit data by finding new data sources and deepening relationships with key providers. Great fit if you have 5+ years in project/account/business development plus people leadership experience, and like mixing market research, stakeholder management, and strategy.

Employer: Liberty Personnel Services, Inc. (recruiting for an HVAC firm)

(recruiting for an HVAC firm) Location: Florham Park, NJ (covers NJ & NY commercial projects)

(covers NJ & NY commercial projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation with commission (exact amount not listed)

Senior role selling commercial HVAC equipment into the construction market. You’ll work with consulting engineers and mechanical contractors, own the sales cycle from design through award, and earn commission on performance. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in commercial HVAC/technical sales and are comfortable running your own territory.

Employer: Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the brand strategy and narrative for a major B2B data company. You’ll lead brand campaigns, naming, and governance across channels, and partner with creative, comms, and digital teams. Best for someone with 8+ years in brand marketing (B2B/tech a plus) who loves positioning, messaging, and data-driven brand work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles listed on their main careers pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.