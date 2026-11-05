💻 Florham Park IT Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $280K

Florham Park is busy right now for tech folks, from hands-on support to senior cyber and AI roles. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or a step up), these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Reworld Waste

Reworld Waste Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,600 – $195,300/year

Lead a NIST‑aligned security program across cloud, enterprise, and OT environments. You’ll own vulnerability management, threat detection, incident response, and AI/app security, with strong benefits and a clear impact on sustainability.

Employer: Apex Systems

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like helping people with tech issues. You’ll handle Windows desktops/laptops, logins, network access, and conference room A/V while building solid help desk/desktop support experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500 – $212,280/year

Manage cloud and on‑prem platform support in a DevSecOps setting. You’ll lead teams, oversee incidents and releases, and work with tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Splunk, and CrowdStrike.

Employer: PwC

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $140,000/year

Entry‑level consulting for folks with some experience who want to blend tech and healthcare operations. You’ll help implement and support apps for revenue cycle, scheduling, and admin workflows.

Employer: PwC

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000/year

High‑level cyber role leading major incident response engagements. You’ll guide forensics, containment, and recovery, and brief executives on complex attacks across cloud, network, and identity.

Employer: Dun & Bradstreet

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Senior engineer role building AI‑powered solutions with Microsoft Power Platform and Copilot Studio. You’ll design governed, secure Copilot agents, integrate with M365/Dataverse, and own ALM and CI/CD.

Employer: PwC

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $151,470/year

Hands‑on DevSecOps role focused on CI/CD, automation, and cloud infrastructure. Expect to work with Jenkins, GitHub/GitLab, Splunk/ELK, containers, and Linux while mentoring others and growing your client‑facing skills.

Employer: Shrive Technologies

Location: Remote (posting lists Florham Park, NJ)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Senior Oracle EBS Supply Chain functional role (7+ years) covering OM, Inventory, Purchasing, Advanced Pricing, and more. You’ll drive process design, configurations, testing, and support—biotech/life sciences experience is a plus.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it’s a good snapshot of what local employers are looking for right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.