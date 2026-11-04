📣 Florham Park Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Florham Park is a solid spot right now if you’re in sales or marketing, with a mix of data‑driven and relationship‑driven roles. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready to level up your income and skills.

Employer: Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,800 – $113,900 a year

Support paid social and digital campaigns for the We Are Teachers media brand and other clients. Great fit if you have 2+ years in paid social/growth marketing, enjoy analytics, and want clear impact plus strong benefits (PTO, parental leave, 401k match, and more).

Employer: Insperity

Insperity Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: First-year OTE $102,500 – $117,500 (base + targeted commission; uncapped commission and residual income)

(base + targeted commission; and residual income) Base range listed: $82,500 – $82,500

Advisory-style outside sales role helping small and mid-sized businesses with HR solutions. Ideal if you’re consultative, well-networked, and motivated by long-term residual income, with strong training, flexibility, and solid benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and perks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.