⚖️ Florham Park NJ Legal & Regulatory Roles, Multiple Openings

Florham Park is hot right now for legal and regulatory pros, especially in employment law and pharma CMC. If you’re in law or regulatory affairs and want serious responsibility, these are worth a look.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an Am Law ranked full-service firm )

We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an ) Location: Florham Park, NJ (in-office at least 3 days/week, some remote flexibility)

(in-office at least 3 days/week, some remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $245,000–$265,000 base + bonus potential

Mid-level Labor & Employment Associate role handling defense-side litigation (discrimination, retaliation, wage & hour) and employer counseling for major corporate clients. Strong fit if you have 4–5 years of employment litigation, are barred in NJ and NY, and want direct partner access, clear advancement, and robust training/mentorship.

Employer: Organon

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time, Flex Time / Remote Work

Salary: Range noted as market-based by Organon (see posting for details)

Lead Regulatory CMC strategy for small molecule or biologic products across the full lifecycle. You’ll own CMC submissions, manage 1–2 contributors or partners, and work closely with manufacturing and quality teams. Best for candidates with a science/engineering degree and 4–7+ years in pharma/biotech research, manufacturing, testing, or regulatory.

Employer: Organon

Location: Florham Park, NJ

Type: Full-time, Flex Time / Hybrid

Salary: Range noted as market-based by Organon (see posting for details)

Hands-on Regulatory CMC role focused on post-approval supplements, annual reports, and renewals for commercial products. Great step if you have 2–4+ years in pharma/biotech and want to deepen experience in CMC submissions, risk assessment, and cross-functional work with manufacturing and quality. No relocation assistance is offered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—this area’s legal and regulatory scene is growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.