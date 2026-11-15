Two sweet young pups in Floresville, TX are hoping to find their forever families. Both are currently at Wilson County Adoption And Rescue Services and ready for someone to love.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Wilson County Adoption And Rescue Services

Location: Floresville, TX

Floresville, TX Contact: (830) 333-3888

Joni is a petite young girl with a sleek black coat and lots of potential to be a wonderful companion. As a small mixed-breed Chihuahua, she’s a great size for many homes, including those with limited space.

👉 Meet Joni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Wilson County Adoption And Rescue Services

Location: Floresville, TX

Floresville, TX Contact: (830) 333-3888

Dottie is a young white terrier mix with a bright, alert look and a medium/small build. She’s ready for a family who can give her time, training, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Dottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Floresville, consider calling Wilson County Adoption And Rescue Services at (830) 333-3888 to ask about Joni or Dottie, or visit their online listings to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.