Florence has a steady flow of customer service and retail openings right now, from big box stores to pizza shops and manufacturing support roles.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 1945 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC

Type: Part-time (weekends required)

Pay: $12.50–$13.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, and help keep the store looking good. Cross-training in different areas and a long list of potential benefits and discounts if you meet hours/service requirements.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #630

Location: 230 N Beltline Dr, Florence, SC 29501

Type: Part-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $14–$27 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and incentives) Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like working outside and moving around. You’ll collect carts, keep them clean, and help customers have a smooth in-and-out visit, with access to Walmart’s education program and broad benefits (eligibility varies by role and tenure).

Employer: ABB

Location: Onsite in Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Office-style customer support in a global manufacturing company. You’ll process orders, coordinate with sales and logistics, and be the first contact for customer questions, with strong benefits, 401(k) with company contributions, and paid holidays.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 500 E Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Simple, fast-paced job where you answer phones, make pizzas, and help keep the store clean. Good fit if you want to build customer service skills and like working on a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.