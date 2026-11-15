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🚌 Florence, SC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Florence has some solid driving and rail jobs right now, from flexible part-time shifts to serious railroad careers with strong pay.
Here are a few standout options if you like being on the move.
Freight Conductor - Florence, SC
- Employer: CSX
- Location: Florence, SC (must live or relocate within 50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Projected first-year earnings: $97,185+ (with overtime potential)
- Bonuses: $3,000 after year 1 + $2,000 after year 2 (401k)
You’ll coordinate freight trains, move rail cars for loading/unloading, and work outdoors in all weather. Includes 4 weeks of paid training in Atlanta (hotel covered, mileage reimbursed, daily meal allowance) plus on-the-job training back in Florence. Must pass drug test, background check, and be ready for on-call, nights, weekends, and holidays.
Driver 39402 – Pizza Hut Delivery
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza / Pizza Hut)
- Location: 2007 W 2nd Loop Rd, Florence, SC 29501
- Type: Part-time
- Pay details: Hourly + tips paid daily
Part-time delivery role where you bring orders to customers and help in the restaurant as needed. You’ll need reliable transportation, a clean driving record, and to be 18+. Perks can include daily pay access, tuition help, GED at no cost, and wellness/discount programs (based on eligibility).
Driver 39400 – Pizza Hut Delivery
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza / Pizza Hut)
- Location: 3932 E Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29506
- Type: Part-time
- Pay details: Hourly + tips paid daily
Same type of delivery position at a different Florence location. You’ll deliver food, handle payments, and help keep things clean and running smoothly. Must be 18+, dependable, customer-focused, and able to work in a fast-paced setting with flexible hours.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.