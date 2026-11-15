undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florence
🏥 Florence, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Week
4 days ago
Florence’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, home health, and travel agencies all hiring. If you’re in medical or allied health, this is a good week to send a resume.
Radiologic Technologist – Full Time, Days
- Employer: McLeod Health
- Location: Florence, SC (Radiology–Diagnostic Department)
- Type: Full-time, 72 hrs biweekly, Tue–Fri 7:30AM–5:00PM
- Salary: Not listed
This X-ray role is all day shift with a 4-day workweek and a focus on high-quality imaging and compassionate patient care. Great fit if you want stable hours, advanced tech, and strong support for continuing education.
Travel Acute Care Occupational Therapist – up to $2,127/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Florence, SC (hospital acute care)
- Type: Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,958–$2,127 per week (plus benefits; depends on experience)
Work acute care in a hospital setting with solid weekly pay and the option to extend. Ideal if you have 1+ year OT experience, SC license, and want travel-style benefits with day-one insurance and CEU access.
Travel Radiation Therapist – up to $2,057/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Florence, SC (hospital setting)
- Type: Travel, full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,888–$2,057 per week (plus benefits; depends on experience)
Provide advanced cancer treatments in a supportive hospital environment. Best for ARRT(T)-certified Radiation Therapists with 1–2 years’ recent experience looking for strong pay, benefits, and potential contract extensions.
PRN Nurse Practitioner – Military Readiness Clinics
- Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions
- Location: Florence, SC & other SC sites
- Type: PRN / Independent contractor (mostly weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Support Reserve and National Guard service members with physical health assessments on an as-needed basis, mainly weekends. Good match if you have an active NP license, CPR/BLS, can travel, and like fast-paced clinic days without ongoing prescribing.
Lead Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Florence, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and mentor RT staff while coordinating daily respiratory services for cardiopulmonary patients. Great for a Registered Respiratory Therapist ready to step into leadership, education, and quality-improvement work.
Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Night Shift
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Florence, SC
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee nursing operations at night, support bedside nurses, and keep patient care running smoothly. Best for an experienced RN with strong leadership and coordination skills who doesn’t mind night shift.
Pharmacy Operations Manager (Certified Tech)
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Florence, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour (based on experience and location)
Work as a full-time certified pharmacy technician while leading techs, managing workflow, and helping with vaccines and health services (where allowed by law). Good step up if you have PTCB certification and at least 1 year tech experience.
Nuclear Medicine Technologist – FT (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: McLeod Health
- Location: Florence, SC – Nuclear Medicine Department
- Type: Full-time, 80 hrs biweekly, on-call rotation
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus
Perform nuclear medicine procedures in a large, award-winning health system with strong support for career growth and continuing education. Ideal if you’re a grad of an approved Nuclear Medicine program with ARRT(N) or NMTCB, SC certification, and BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.