Florence’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, home health, and travel agencies all hiring. If you’re in medical or allied health, this is a good week to send a resume.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Florence, SC (Radiology–Diagnostic Department)

(Radiology–Diagnostic Department) Type: Full-time, 72 hrs biweekly, Tue–Fri 7:30AM–5:00PM

Salary: Not listed

This X-ray role is all day shift with a 4-day workweek and a focus on high-quality imaging and compassionate patient care. Great fit if you want stable hours, advanced tech, and strong support for continuing education.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Florence, SC (hospital acute care)

(hospital acute care) Type: Travel, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,958–$2,127 per week (plus benefits; depends on experience)

Work acute care in a hospital setting with solid weekly pay and the option to extend. Ideal if you have 1+ year OT experience, SC license, and want travel-style benefits with day-one insurance and CEU access.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Florence, SC (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Travel, full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,888–$2,057 per week (plus benefits; depends on experience)

Provide advanced cancer treatments in a supportive hospital environment. Best for ARRT(T)-certified Radiation Therapists with 1–2 years’ recent experience looking for strong pay, benefits, and potential contract extensions.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions

Location: Florence, SC & other SC sites

Type: PRN / Independent contractor (mostly weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Support Reserve and National Guard service members with physical health assessments on an as-needed basis, mainly weekends. Good match if you have an active NP license, CPR/BLS, can travel, and like fast-paced clinic days without ongoing prescribing.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and mentor RT staff while coordinating daily respiratory services for cardiopulmonary patients. Great for a Registered Respiratory Therapist ready to step into leadership, education, and quality-improvement work.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time, nights

Salary: Not listed

Oversee nursing operations at night, support bedside nurses, and keep patient care running smoothly. Best for an experienced RN with strong leadership and coordination skills who doesn’t mind night shift.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$35.75 per hour (based on experience and location)

Work as a full-time certified pharmacy technician while leading techs, managing workflow, and helping with vaccines and health services (where allowed by law). Good step up if you have PTCB certification and at least 1 year tech experience.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Florence, SC – Nuclear Medicine Department

Type: Full-time, 80 hrs biweekly, on-call rotation

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Perform nuclear medicine procedures in a large, award-winning health system with strong support for career growth and continuing education. Ideal if you’re a grad of an approved Nuclear Medicine program with ARRT(N) or NMTCB, SC certification, and BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.