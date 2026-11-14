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🐱 Sweet Florence Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption
Looking to add a furry friend to your family in Florence, SC? These adoptable cats at Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes.
All are Domestic Shorthair cats with an adoption fee of $85. A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online.
Walden
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Complete the pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before contacting about Walden.
👉 Meet Walden and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Windsor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Please fill out the online pre-adoption application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.
👉 Meet Windsor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wisdom
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Start with the pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.
👉 Meet Wisdom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wisteria
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Fill out the required pre-adoption application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.
👉 Meet Wisteria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wonder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Begin with the online pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.
👉 Meet Wonder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mira
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Please complete the pre-adoption application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before inquiring.
👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peavey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Phone: (843) 629-5456
- Application: Start with the required pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.
👉 Meet Peavey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please fill out the online pre-adoption application first at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt, then contact Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter at (843) 629-5456 with any questions about the cats themselves. You can also email the Florence Area Humane Society at letmehelpfahs@gmail.com for help with your application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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