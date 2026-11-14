Looking to add a furry friend to your family in Florence, SC? These adoptable cats at Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes.

All are Domestic Shorthair cats with an adoption fee of $85. A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter (Florence Area Humane Society)

(Florence Area Humane Society) Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Complete the pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before contacting about Walden.

👉 Meet Walden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Please fill out the online pre-adoption application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Windsor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Start with the pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Wisdom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Fill out the required pre-adoption application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Wisteria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Begin with the online pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Wonder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Please complete the pre-adoption application at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt before inquiring.

👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Phone: (843) 629-5456

Application: Start with the required pre-adoption form at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt.

👉 Meet Peavey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please fill out the online pre-adoption application first at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt, then contact Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter at (843) 629-5456 with any questions about the cats themselves. You can also email the Florence Area Humane Society at letmehelpfahs@gmail.com for help with your application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.