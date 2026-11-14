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🐶 Friendly Florence Dogs Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Florence, SC? These adoptable dogs at Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Rona
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Location: Florence, SC
- Contact: (843) 629-5456
A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).
👉 Meet Rona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sassy
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Location: Florence, SC
- Contact: (843) 629-5456
A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).
👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Location: Florence, SC
- Contact: (843) 629-5456
A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Haven
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Location: Florence, SC
- Contact: (843) 629-5456
A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).
👉 Meet Haven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sullivan
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter
- Location: Florence, SC
- Contact: (843) 629-5456
A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).
👉 Meet Sullivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter or starting an application online. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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