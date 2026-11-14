Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Florence, SC? These adoptable dogs at Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Location: Florence, SC

Florence, SC Contact: (843) 629-5456

A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).

👉 Meet Rona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Location: Florence, SC

Florence, SC Contact: (843) 629-5456

A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Location: Florence, SC

Florence, SC Contact: (843) 629-5456

A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Location: Florence, SC

Florence, SC Contact: (843) 629-5456

A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).

👉 Meet Haven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter

Location: Florence, SC

Florence, SC Contact: (843) 629-5456

A pre-adoption application is required and can be completed online at www.florencehumanesociety.org/adopt. For questions about the application, email letmehelpfahs@gmail.com (please do not contact the shelter about applications).

👉 Meet Sullivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Jayne H Boswell Animal Shelter or starting an application online. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.