Florence is busy right now with driving and mechanic roles, especially for folks who like steady routes and hands-on work. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep wheels turning.

Employer: HandCraft Linen Services

HandCraft Linen Services Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.22/hour + excellent benefits

Schedule: Monday–Friday, dedicated route

This role runs a set medical linen route using an 18–28 ft box truck, loading carts up to 600 lbs (on wheels) and delivering on time with good customer service. Comes with medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, birthday holiday, uniforms, and paid training.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

No CDL needed here—you’ll drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to shops and stores, then help customers in the store between runs. Good fit if you’re 21+, can lift merchandise, like a fast-paced, customer-facing job, and want flexible hours with a big national brand.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.25 – $33.25/hour

If you’d rather wrench than drive, this job focuses on repair and preventive maintenance for trailers, plus safety inspections and testing. You’ll need at least 1 year of experience or trade school, your own tools, and the ability to work different shifts and handle heavy lifting.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.