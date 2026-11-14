Florence’s healthcare scene is busy right now – lots of options from hospital rehab to travel contracts and senior care. If you’re licensed and flexible, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Work with one recruiter, pick from local or non-local assignments, and avoid mid-contract pay cuts. Extras include up to $1,000 per referral, license reimbursement for new states, and access to partner facilities across multiple health systems.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Florence, SC

Type: Travel, Nights, 8-week assignment

Pay: $2,232–$2,481 weekly

Night shift Med-Surg RN role using Epic in a 248-bed acute care hospital, 4x12s (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m.). Aya offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and strong recruiter + compliance support.

Employer: McLeod Health

Location: Florence, SC

Type: PRN / As Needed

Help inpatients regain mobility under a PT’s plan of care in a large regional system. Great fit for new grads with a SC PTA license who want flexible hours and exposure to a wide mix of rehab patients.

Employer: Crossroads Treatment Centers

Crossroads Treatment Centers Location: Florence, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time (1 day/week, Wednesdays + as needed)

License: South Carolina Pharmacist license required

Support outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder in a clinic setting. Good option if you want steady PRN hours and to be part of evidence-based addiction care.

Employer: DocCafe (job board listing)

DocCafe (job board listing) Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $250–$265 per hour

High-paying CRNA anesthesiology role. You’ll apply through DocCafe, which also gives access to many other advanced practice openings and lets you control how much of your profile employers see.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Provide diagnostic imaging for students, staff, and patients while supporting clinical education. Ideal if you’re comfortable with radiation safety, patient positioning, and enjoy working around learners.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Florence, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Nights

Hours: 36 hours/week, 12-hour nights

Pay: $1,933 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)

Night-shift travel Rad Tech role with stipend guarantees for facility call-offs. Coast is a national travel agency with recognition for traveler experience and support.

Employer: McLeod Health

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time (80 hours biweekly)

Bonus: $7,500 sign-on with 2-year commitment

Join an inpatient adult rehab team helping patients regain independence after complex conditions. Requires SC COTA license, NBCOT, and BLS; offers a collaborative team and growth opportunities.

Employer: McLeod Health

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time (80 hours biweekly)

Incentives: $15,000 sign-on, up to $7,500 relocation, up to $52,500 tuition reimbursement

Treat a wide range of orthopedic, neuro, and cardiac patients in acute rehab. Great for PTs wanting strong benefits, mentorship, and long-term career growth in a large health system.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Florence, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour days

Pay: $2,204 per week (per listing)

Day-shift OT travel contract with full agency support, including health benefits, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support. Nice fit if you want to explore Florence while building therapy experience.

Employer: Senior Care of Florence

Location: Florence, SC 29504

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Perks: Up to $40,000 student loan repayment + cost-of-living stipend

Provide hands-on nursing care in a long-term care/skilled nursing setting. Requires current LPN or RN license and at least 1 year of nursing home and med administration experience; offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Carlyle Senior Care of Florence

Location: Florence, SC 29501

Type: In-person, multiple shifts (1st, 2nd, 3rd)

Support residents with ADLs, mobility, and daily comfort in a skilled nursing/rehab setting. Requires SC CNA license, CPR, and ability to handle the physical side of bedside care; offers shift differentials, insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: HOPEHEALTH INC

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Coordinate incoming and outgoing referrals, schedule patients, and manage check-in/check-out in a busy clinic. Good fit if you have medical office experience, strong communication skills, and like being the hub of patient flow.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time, 5 days/week (30–40 hrs)

SNF-based PT role where you’ll evaluate and treat residents to maximize function. New grads are welcome; benefits include low-cost health insurance, 401(k), generous PTO, licensure reimbursement, and 100% company-paid CEUs.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Florence, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Days

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8-hour days

Pay: $2,947 per week (per listing)

Day-shift IR Tech travel contract with a national agency known for traveler support and stipend guarantees on facility call-offs. Solid choice if you want high pay and advanced imaging experience.

Employer: Regency Hospital Company – Florence

Location: Florence, SC

Type: PRN / Per Diem, Nights (7 p.m.–7:30 a.m.)

Pay: $39/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work with chronically, critically ill patients in a post-ICU recovery hospital. Requires active CRT or RRT, state license, BLS, and ACLS; offers strong orientation, potential path to full-time, and 401(k) eligibility after hours requirements.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have multiple similar openings in Florence and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.