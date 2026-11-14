Florence’s trades scene is busy right now—good news if you like working with your hands and staying active. Here are several solid construction and skilled trades roles hiring in Florence, SC.

Employer: ptautomotive

ptautomotive Location: Florence, SC (in person)

Florence, SC (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $52,000 – $120,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, retirement plan

Work on a wide range of vehicles doing diagnostics, repairs, and major work like engines and transmissions. Great fit if you have 2+ years of automotive diagnostics & repair, your own tools, and want strong earning potential.

Employer: ICON Glass & Glazing

Location: Florence, SC (in person)

Florence, SC (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18 – $25 per hour (based on experience)

Benefits: Paid time off

Hands-on role installing storefronts, setting glass, and caulking to finish turn-key projects. Good for someone with construction and glass experience who wants steady work and room to grow.

Employer: Plumbing Solutions LLC

Location: Based in Florence, SC with travel across SC, NC, GA

Based in Florence, SC with travel across Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $15 – $25 per hour (based on experience)

Benefits: Weekly pay, Mon–Fri schedule, health/vision/dental, short- & long-term disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, potential yearly holiday bonus, Employee Assistance Program

Install plumbing in new construction homes—pipes, fixtures, water heaters, and more. Ideal if you have 2–5 years residential plumbing experience, like problem-solving on job sites, and want a family-style company with growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.