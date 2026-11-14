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🛒 Several Florence, SC Retail & Customer Service Jobs Hiring Now
Florence retail is busy right now—stores are staffing up for the holidays and beyond. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership spots, many with benefits and growth paths.
Holiday Helper
Employer: Carter’s Inc.
Location: Florence, SC
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Seasonal role helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes. Great if you like a fast pace, flexible schedules, and a 30% employee discount on Carter’s brands.
Store Manager in Training
Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co (KJ’s Market)
Location: Florence, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Train to run your own grocery store while earning weekly pay and getting medical, dental, vision, PTO, pension, and 401(k). Good fit if you have supermarket management experience and want a long-term leadership path.
PT Sales Associate Cashier
Employer: Food Lion
Location: 3219 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC
Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, PT in title)
Salary: Not listed
Front-end cashier role focused on friendly, fast checkout and helping customers to their cars. Solid option if you want steady hours, on-the-job training, and don’t mind being on your feet.
PT Food Lion To Go Associate
Employer: Food Lion
Location: 3219 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC
Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, PT in title)
Salary: Not listed
Shop and pack online grocery orders, then help customers with pickup. Good for folks who like a mix of customer contact and behind-the-scenes work.
Fragrance Associate – Full Time
Employer: Belk
Location: Greater Florence, SC area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (hourly)
Sell and demo multiple fragrance brands, build client relationships, and support events. Nice match if you enjoy beauty, trends, and a sales goal–driven environment.
Retail Key Holder – Full-Time
Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe
Location: Florence, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts as Manager on Duty, help hit sales goals, and grow deep product knowledge in health and wellness. Comes with employee discounts, medical/dental/vision for full-time, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and wellness perks.
Store Manager
Employer: Cato
Location: North Florence, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run a women’s fashion store, handling staffing, merchandising, sales, and loss prevention. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail management who loves affordable fashion and leading a team.
Retail Sales Consultant
Employer: Sun Com Mobile (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)
Location: Florence, SC
Type: Full-time
Salary: $25,000 – $35,000 per year
Sell phones, plans, and accessories while hitting monthly sales quotas. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, and is great if you like tech, commission-style selling, and a flexible schedule.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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