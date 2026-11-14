Florence retail is busy right now—stores are staffing up for the holidays and beyond. Good mix of entry-level roles and leadership spots, many with benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal role helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes. Great if you like a fast pace, flexible schedules, and a 30% employee discount on Carter’s brands.

Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co (KJ’s Market)

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Train to run your own grocery store while earning weekly pay and getting medical, dental, vision, PTO, pension, and 401(k). Good fit if you have supermarket management experience and want a long-term leadership path.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3219 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, PT in title)

Salary: Not listed

Front-end cashier role focused on friendly, fast checkout and helping customers to their cars. Solid option if you want steady hours, on-the-job training, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3219 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in feed, PT in title)

Salary: Not listed

Shop and pack online grocery orders, then help customers with pickup. Good for folks who like a mix of customer contact and behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Belk

Location: Greater Florence, SC area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Sell and demo multiple fragrance brands, build client relationships, and support events. Nice match if you enjoy beauty, trends, and a sales goal–driven environment.

Employer: The Vitamin Shoppe

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts as Manager on Duty, help hit sales goals, and grow deep product knowledge in health and wellness. Comes with employee discounts, medical/dental/vision for full-time, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and wellness perks.

Employer: Cato

Location: North Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a women’s fashion store, handling staffing, merchandising, sales, and loss prevention. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail management who loves affordable fashion and leading a team.

Employer: Sun Com Mobile (Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer)

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25,000 – $35,000 per year

Sell phones, plans, and accessories while hitting monthly sales quotas. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, and is great if you like tech, commission-style selling, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.