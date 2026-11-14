🚨 Boil Water Advisory for part of Pamplico Hwy area

The City of Florence has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers at:

2300 Pamplico Hwy

2212 Pamplico Hwy

2206 Pamplico Hwy

Blass Drive

A water main break disrupted service in this area. Crews are working on repairs. There is no confirmed contamination, but because water pressure was lost, there is a small risk of bacteria getting into the system.

Until the City lifts the advisory:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least 1 minute before drinking or cooking.

before drinking or cooking. Do not use ice made from unboiled tap water for drinking.

Water tests for bacteria will be completed on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The City will notify customers then about the status of the advisory.

Questions? Call City of Florence Utilities: 843-665-3236 or SCDES: 843-661-4825.