Florence is seeing some strong leadership roles pop up, from hands-on operations to high-level strategy. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: System One

System One Location: Florence, SC (Onsite)

Type: Direct Hire (listed as CONTRACT in summary, but description says Direct Hire)

(listed as CONTRACT in summary, but description says Direct Hire) Salary: $100,000 – $128,000

Lead mechanical construction projects from start to finish, making sure they hit safety, budget, and schedule goals. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in mechanical engineering, construction, or facilities and enjoy managing teams, vendors, and project finances.

Employer: Arrow Electronics

Location: Remote in South Carolina (US-SC)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $148,900 – $243,375

High-level role leading a portfolio of business process improvement projects and partnering with senior leaders. Fully remote from SC with travel to Arrow offices as needed, best for someone with 12–15+ years of experience who’s used to complex, cross-functional work.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Florence, SC

Type: Management (store-level)

Management (store-level) Salary: Not listed

Run a busy pizza store day-to-day: hire and coach the team, manage costs and inventory, and drive local sales. Good fit if you like a fast pace, hands-on leadership, and don’t mind jumping in on the line or making deliveries when needed.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through, read the full details, and consider applying anyway—your next step up could be closer than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.