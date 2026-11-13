Florence has a steady flow of driving work right now, from local moves to high‑earning CDL routes. Good mix of home‑weekly and home‑weekend options.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Florence, SC

Pay: **Up to $3,500 per week + $5,000 sign‑on bonus***

**Up to $3,500 per week + $5,000 sign‑on bonus*** Type: Full‑time, 1099 lease‑purchase contractor

Flatbed CDL‑A role with high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul), weekend home time, and a clear path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years. Late‑model equipment, all‑expenses‑paid orientation, and no forced dispatch if you like more control over how you run.

Employer: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK – WEB Endeavors, Inc.

Location: Florence, SC

Pay: $17/hour + tips (top performers $300–$500/week in tips)

Type: Full‑time

Local moving job with weekly pay, paid training, and no CDL required. You’ll drive a 26 ft. box truck, move and pack customer items, and can grow into higher roles with benefits like dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Florence, SC (regional/OTR)

Pay: $1,300–$1,500 per week

Type: Full‑time, regional/OTR

CDL‑A role that accepts recent grads with a CDL school certificate (120+ hours). You’ll run 2 weeks OTR, 2 days home, averaging 2,500–3,200 miles/week, with paid training alongside a driver mentor and a path to experienced‑driver pay.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.